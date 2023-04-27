East Sussex residents worried about broken steps which are an 'accident waiting to happen'

Residents in Lewes are concerned about a set of broken steps near Pells Pool which are seen as an ‘accident waiting to happen’.

The steps between Offham Road and Talbot Terrace have a number of bricks which are either missing or have been displaced from the original set-up (credit: Anthony Kalume)

The steps between Offham Road and Talbot Terrace have a number of bricks which are either missing or have been displaced from the original set-up, creating an uneven pathway up to the public outdoor swimming baths.

A local posted a photo of the steps online, with the caption: “An accident waiting to happen the steps from Offham road going to Pells pool have been calling for repair if the council can not fix it should we? Can we repair and send the bill to ESCC? Or Lewes Town council?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of people commented on the photo, expressing similar concerns, with some claiming they had reported it to the East Sussex County Council without receiving a response.

A number of people commented on the photo, expressing similar concerns, with some claiming they had reported it to the East Sussex County Council without receiving a response. (Credit: Anthony Kalume)

One person wrote: “I reported this as an issue to ESCC over a year ago when it wasn’t so serious. As I understand it, the land adjoins National Rail property and they are partly responsible, but I also don’t think it’s clear in terms of ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like many twittens and pathways in Lewes, there is a patchwork of land ownership.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex Highways told SussexWorld the steps are now closed to the public whilst repairs are carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad