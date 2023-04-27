Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex residents worried about broken steps which are an 'accident waiting to happen'

Residents in Lewes are concerned about a set of broken steps near Pells Pool which are seen as an ‘accident waiting to happen’.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:49 BST
The steps between Offham Road and Talbot Terrace have a number of bricks which are either missing or have been displaced from the original set-up (credit: Anthony Kalume)The steps between Offham Road and Talbot Terrace have a number of bricks which are either missing or have been displaced from the original set-up (credit: Anthony Kalume)
The steps between Offham Road and Talbot Terrace have a number of bricks which are either missing or have been displaced from the original set-up (credit: Anthony Kalume)

The steps between Offham Road and Talbot Terrace have a number of bricks which are either missing or have been displaced from the original set-up, creating an uneven pathway up to the public outdoor swimming baths.

A local posted a photo of the steps online, with the caption: “An accident waiting to happen the steps from Offham road going to Pells pool have been calling for repair if the council can not fix it should we? Can we repair and send the bill to ESCC? Or Lewes Town council?”

A number of people commented on the photo, expressing similar concerns, with some claiming they had reported it to the East Sussex County Council without receiving a response.

A number of people commented on the photo, expressing similar concerns, with some claiming they had reported it to the East Sussex County Council without receiving a response.  (Credit: Anthony Kalume)A number of people commented on the photo, expressing similar concerns, with some claiming they had reported it to the East Sussex County Council without receiving a response.  (Credit: Anthony Kalume)
A number of people commented on the photo, expressing similar concerns, with some claiming they had reported it to the East Sussex County Council without receiving a response. (Credit: Anthony Kalume)

One person wrote: “I reported this as an issue to ESCC over a year ago when it wasn’t so serious. As I understand it, the land adjoins National Rail property and they are partly responsible, but I also don’t think it’s clear in terms of ownership.

"Like many twittens and pathways in Lewes, there is a patchwork of land ownership.”

East Sussex Highways told SussexWorld the steps are now closed to the public whilst repairs are carried out.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The steps between Offham Road and Talbot Terrace are currently closed to the public while arrangements are made for their repair. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to reassure residents that these repairs will be carried out as soon as possible.”

