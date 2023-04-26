Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
14 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
16 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
17 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

In photos: Take a look at this 1920s family house in Lewes on the market for £1.5m

A five-bedroom house sitting in just under a half acre plot in Lewes is on the market for £1.5m.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST

The detached house, being sold by Rowland Gorringe, was built in the 1920s and it sits in Wellgreen Lane, Kingston.

The present owners have enhanced the one time Vicarage by the addition of a substantial Conservatory and preserved the Art Deco fireplaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the ground floor there is: A glass panelled inner door into large reception hall, double aspect dining room, a TV room overlooking front garden, double aspect sitting room, a double aspect kitchen/breakfast room with tiled floor utility room, a double glazed door to side garden and large well proportioned wood-framed double glazed conservatory.

Most Popular
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in LewesTake a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Early May Bank Holiday: here are the Sussex beaches to visit – and the one to avoid

Fewer young people in East Sussex protected against meningitis than before the pandemic

East Sussex leisure centre's closure could see the loss of 10,000 children swimming lessons

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.

On the second floor there is: Principal bedroom suite, en suite bathroom, double aspect bedroom 2 with fitted cupboard with shelving, bedroom 3 with range of fitted wardrobes with sliding doors, bedroom 4 with large eaves cupboard with service hatch to bathroom pipework, bedroom 5/study with fitted shelves and cupboards; family bathroom with vinyl floor covering.

The property is approached via a broad tarmacadam driveway with sufficient parking for at least six vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To the side is an integral garage with electric up-and-over door, electric light and power, and an adjacent detached garage with electric up-and-over door with light and power and overhead storage space.

The front gardens are laid to lawn edged with mature evergreen shrubs and close boarded fencing.

Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes.
Related topics:Sussex