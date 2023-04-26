In photos: Take a look at this 1920s family house in Lewes on the market for £1.5m

A five-bedroom house sitting in just under a half acre plot in Lewes is on the market for £1.5m.

The detached house, being sold by Rowland Gorringe, was built in the 1920s and it sits in Wellgreen Lane, Kingston.

The present owners have enhanced the one time Vicarage by the addition of a substantial Conservatory and preserved the Art Deco fireplaces.

On the ground floor there is: A glass panelled inner door into large reception hall, double aspect dining room, a TV room overlooking front garden, double aspect sitting room, a double aspect kitchen/breakfast room with tiled floor utility room, a double glazed door to side garden and large well proportioned wood-framed double glazed conservatory.

Take a look inside this stunning 1920's home in Lewes

On the second floor there is: Principal bedroom suite, en suite bathroom, double aspect bedroom 2 with fitted cupboard with shelving, bedroom 3 with range of fitted wardrobes with sliding doors, bedroom 4 with large eaves cupboard with service hatch to bathroom pipework, bedroom 5/study with fitted shelves and cupboards; family bathroom with vinyl floor covering.

The property is approached via a broad tarmacadam driveway with sufficient parking for at least six vehicles.

To the side is an integral garage with electric up-and-over door, electric light and power, and an adjacent detached garage with electric up-and-over door with light and power and overhead storage space.

The front gardens are laid to lawn edged with mature evergreen shrubs and close boarded fencing.

