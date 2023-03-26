A little girl from East Sussex has dressed up as her grandma for Hero’s Day at school.

Quinn dressed up as Susan Choppin, who has been a community police officer across Wealden for nearly 19 years.

Susan first started out as a police community support officer (PCSO) in Hailsham but now covers Uckfield, Buxted and Hadlow Down.

East Sussex school girl honours grandma for Hero’s Day (photo from Wealden Police)

When she saw Quinn, Sue said: “It may or may not of made my eyes water a little.”

Wealden Police said: “Sue also has other grandchildren who she has inspired to want to a be police officers too! It’s so heart-warming to see our staff and officers be a source of inspiration to the next generation, and even more so when it’s your grandma!