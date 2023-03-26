Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex school girl honours grandma for Hero’s Day

A little girl from East Sussex has dressed up as her grandma for Hero’s Day at school.

By India Wentworth
Published 26th Mar 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 09:56 BST

Quinn dressed up as Susan Choppin, who has been a community police officer across Wealden for nearly 19 years.

Susan first started out as a police community support officer (PCSO) in Hailsham but now covers Uckfield, Buxted and Hadlow Down.

More on her role

East Sussex school girl honours grandma for Hero’s Day (photo from Wealden Police)
When she saw Quinn, Sue said: “It may or may not of made my eyes water a little.”

Wealden Police said: “Sue also has other grandchildren who she has inspired to want to a be police officers too! It’s so heart-warming to see our staff and officers be a source of inspiration to the next generation, and even more so when it’s your grandma!

“Thank you for all you do PCSO Choppin!”

