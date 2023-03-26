East Sussex school girl honours grandma for Hero’s Day

Quinn dressed up as Susan Choppin, who has been a community police officer across Wealden for nearly 19 years.
Susan first started out as a police community support officer (PCSO) in Hailsham but now covers Uckfield, Buxted and Hadlow Down.
When she saw Quinn, Sue said: “It may or may not of made my eyes water a little.”
Wealden Police said: “Sue also has other grandchildren who she has inspired to want to a be police officers too! It’s so heart-warming to see our staff and officers be a source of inspiration to the next generation, and even more so when it’s your grandma!
“Thank you for all you do PCSO Choppin!”