Governors in Lewes have launched a consultation into whether a school should close in the next academic year.

The Governing Body of St Pancras Catholic Primary School has launched the consultation after years of declining pupil numbers and rising surplus places.

The governors said in the consultation: “Schools can face challenges in meeting pupils’ needs, particularly where pupil numbers are falling. Surplus places have been prevalent for some time in Lewes, and this has particularly affected St Pancras Catholic Primary School.

"East Sussex County Council has a statutory duty to ensure there are sufficient primary and secondary school places and works in partnership with schools, dioceses, academy trusts and key partners to ensure that the supply of school places across East Sussex is in the right location, is of sufficient size, is viable and of good quality.”

The Department for Education (DfE) recommends that new primary schools are at least of two-form entry size, admitting 60 children each year with capacity for 420.

Currently, St Pancras Catholic Primary School has an intake of one-class, with an admission number of 20 and capacity for 140 pupils.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton has also seen pointed out a significant decline in the birth rate in Lewes, leading to a consequent reduction in demand for Catholic education.

Births in Lewes have been falling since their peak in 2009-10. Since 2013-14, births in the town have been particularly low, falling to 122 in 2019-20.

Many believe the best outcome for everyone would be to close the school for good.

The final decision on closure would be taken by East Sussex County Council, as the local authority responsible for school organisation.

The consultation reads: “The school has been consistently under-subscribed in recent years with pupil numbers falling short of the school’s published admission number each year. This means it is difficult for the school to be financially viable and to regularly have good outcomes for pupils. The consultation document outlines the data for the school and the reasons for proposing closure.

"This situation is not unique to Lewes. Neighbouring areas have also seen some significant reductions in the number of pupils entering the primary schools.”