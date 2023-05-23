Police officer from Seaford suspended for perverting the course of justice

A police officer from Seaford, who lied about being a victim of domestic abuse which led to the imprisonment of another officer, has today been suspended for two years.

Surrey Police Constable Amanda Aston, 43, was found guilty of two counts of perverting the course of justice and one count of fraud by false representation

Surrey Police Constable Amanda Aston, 43, was found guilty of two counts of perverting the course of justice and one count of fraud by false representation following the conclusion of a three-week trial at Maidstone Crown Court on March 23.

Chief Superintendent Tom Budd said: “The sentence handed down today follows a challenging and complex investigation against one of our serving officers which uncovered the web of lies Aston had constructed purely because she knew the impact it would have on Mr Taylor. As well as having to serve time in prison, Mr Taylor also lost his job as a police officer and his reputation was left in tatters as a result of her lies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The messages between them showed that she was telling him one thing – that she didn’t want to support a prosecution and that she loved him and couldn’t live without him – while she was telling police something completely different by saying he had contacted her and turned up at various locations unwanted, including one of the addresses she said she had to move to in order to get away from him.

“Allegations of domestic abuse against any of our officers or staff are always fully investigated and we would always support any officer or member of staff who is a genuine victim. Sadly, on this occasion, this was not the case.”

During the trial, the court heard how Aston, who was based at Guildford police station, had embarked on a relationship with another officer, former Sergeant Matt Taylor, in February 2017.

During their relationship, she reported to colleagues that she had been the victim of domestic abuse, making false allegations of control and abuse about him during a 57-page witness statement and a video recorded interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, Mr Taylor was released on court bail, with one of the conditions of his bail being not to contact Aston.

However, the court heard how she repeatedly encouraged him to breach these conditions and then reported him for the breaches.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

He was arrested for breaching his bail and subsequently spent two months in prison. He was also dismissed from the Force following a misconduct hearing.

However, evidence later emerged which indicated that Aston had withheld key information from the original investigation team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case against Mr Taylor was subsequently dropped and he was released from prison.

The investigation into Aston included the analysis of more than 23,000 social media and phone app messages between her and Mr Taylor which clearly showed that she had lied about his behaviour towards her and proved that she had misled the investigation team by providing false statements which led to him being arrested and charged.