East Sussex school 'thrilled' by outstanding grade on Ofsted report

Teachers, parents and pupils at Plumpton College are celebrating the results of their latest Ofsted inspection, in which they were graded outstanding by the inspection board.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST

Following a three-day inspection in May this year, inspectors highlighted how well college staff know their students and how effective communication ensures students feel valued, respected, and listened to, which in turn means students are confident in voicing their thoughts and opinions.

Jeremy Kerswell, principal of the College, said: “We could not be more pleased about the outcome of this inspection. It totally reflects the care and attention all our students receive every single day, and the sense of community the inspectors witnessed was so rewarding as we continuously strive to create an environment here at Plumpton in which students flourish.”

Plumpton College is a further and higher education college. with courses in a variety of land-based and related subjects.

Plumpton College is a further and higher education college. with courses in a variety of land-based and related subjects (Credit: Alexander Milne)Plumpton College is a further and higher education college. with courses in a variety of land-based and related subjects (Credit: Alexander Milne)
The report also highlighted the promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion which is evident across the campus with an environment that is thoughtfully designed to promote emotionally and psychologically safe or sensory spaces for students to be calm and relax.

Students told inspectors they felt safe at the college and whilst living in its residential accommodation. Students referred to the college as a ‘close-knit community where the staff that support them, as part of their ‘wider family’.

One student told inspectors: ‘This place has changed my life.’

Mr Kerswell added: “We know from experience that being a residential student has a clear impact on attendance and therefore attainment which is on average 5% higher than non-residential students.”

