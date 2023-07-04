Data released in a new survey has put Hastings and Eastbourne in the top ten of places with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions

The survey was commissioned by switching advisor service Utility Bidder. Government data was analysed which revealed that Eastbourne was in fourth spot with total emissions of 13.0 kilotones of Co2, while Hastings came in at ninth with a figure of 17.3.

The cleanest place in the UK, according to the survey, was Epsom and Ewell with 5.1, with East Renfrewshire and the Orkney Islands, in Scotland, being ratted second and third highest for low emissions.

Neath Port Talbot is the local authority with the most greenhouse gas emissions with 6,356 ktCO2e. Located in South Wales, it is a key producer of steel and tinplate.

Companies in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply industries take the top spot, producing almost 81,000 ktCO2e of greenhouse gas emissions. This is followed by the manufacturing and transport and storage industries.

The survey used data from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to find the greenhouse gas emissions per local authority for 2020 (latest data available). From this data they took the industry totals for each local authority. They then used the Office for National Statistics to find the greenhouse gases by industry. Consumer expenditure was removed from the industry data as these figures were not by industry.

