East Sussex school’s appeal on information on discovered frieze

Battle Abbey Prep School wants to find anyone who may know about the document, which was found in a cardboard tube that had fallen down the back of a cupboard at the school’s site in Hastings Road, Bexhill.

The roll of paper, measuring some 15ft and illustrated in detail, was uncovered during some maintenance work and depictes more than 1,800 years of British history from around 500AD to the reign of George V.

Jemma Joyce, head of the Battle Abbey Former Pupils’ Association, said: “The roll is entirely hand-drawn and was evidently created by one of the teachers or adult staff who worked at the Hastings Road site and, judging by the condition of the paper, is fairly old.

Students holding up the frieze that was discovered SUS-221104-113200001

“The historical frieze finishes around the time of the Second World War with Winston Churchill only partially completed in pencil, but there is no clue as to whether this entry was simply the date the author put down his or her illustrating pen for good or they had reached present day and the roll dates from around 1950.

“If the latter is the case the roll would be some 70 years old.

“We had hoped that we could find some clues that the roll was more modern but with both cellotape and pylons the most modern inclusions, and both introduced in the UK in the 20s and 30s, it doesn’t help a great deal.

“We are hoping by going public someone will recognise the historical wall frieze, perhaps someone who has been taught, or worked at the Bexhill Prep School site which was formerly both Devonshire House School for boys, Ancaster House for girls or Charters Ancaster when it was at its 40 Hastings Road location.

Part of the discovered frieze SUS-221104-113305001

“It could possibly even be from the early days of Battle Abbey Prep School in the 1990s though we think this is less likely.

“If any pupils, or indeed, staff recollect seeing this fantastic history wall frieze, we would love to meet them or indeed track down the original artist.

“Anyone with information should email the school on [email protected]”

Part of the discovered frieze SUS-221104-113251001

