East Sussex shop owner 'in tears' after having store destroyed by vandals

A shop owner in Saltdean was ‘left in tears’ after vandals cracked his windows and left him with a £1000 worth of damages.

The Saltdean Convenience Store on Longridge Avenue was attacked by vandals on Saturday, June 10, leading to a number of local residents starting a GoFundMe page to support the shop owner.

Darren Child, an organiser of the fundraiser, wrote on Facebook: “The poor guy in the Premier [Convenience store] was in tears when I spoke to him. He’s such a lovely guy he always gives our kids little treats when we go in I feel terrible for him.

"He’s plagued with kids shop lifting and told me he’s struggling to stay open and now he’s looking at around £1000 bill for his cracked windows which he can’t afford and he doesn’t want to claim in his insurance as his premium will go up he really seemed broken.

"Can I ask that we all send some more money his way and try to support him? He really is a nice guy struggling to make an honest living.”

Despite raising more than £1,700, the shop owner refused to accept the donations, despite being pleaded to by four locals.

Residents are now deciding how they can best use the money to benefit the community.

Hayes Thompson, Saltdean resident and another organiser of the fundraiser, wrote on the GoFundME page: “Thank you so much for donating. But here's the kicker. He [the shop owner] says he can't accept. Four of us all tried very hard to get him to accept. But I'm not sure we'll succeed.