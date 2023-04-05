East Sussex students ranked in UK top ten for outstanding GCSE physics results

New data from the education software specialist Access Education 2023 Knowledge Gap Report showed that 56% of pupils achieved the outstanding grade.
Greater London was the location with the highest achieving students overall, with 63.9% of pupils gaining Grade 7 or higher in their physics GCSE in 2022.
Students in Greater London were also the sixth highest performing region overall across the 15 most common GCSE subjects, with 33.9% of student achieving a grade seven or above.
Northumberland, on the other hand, was the area with the biggest knowledge gap overall, where 11.9% of students would need to resit their physics GCSE.
Chemistry was the subject with the highest achievers. In 2022, the percentage of students across the UK achieving a Grade 7 and above ranged from 63.7% (Greater London) to 36% (Suffolk).
For biology, Warwickshire was the highest performing, with 62.1% of students achieved a Grade 7 and above.