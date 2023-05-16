East Sussex town a ‘sad sight’ with a third of its shops now empty buildings

More than a third of Lewes shops are now just empty buildings as business owners aim to find new ways to promote the town's retail industry.

The Lewes High Street had seen a 7 per cent decline in its number of retail stories alone in the two years after the Covid lockdowns, with a growing number of abandoned premises found on School Hill and in the Precinct and Cliffe shopping areas.

In response to the town’s dwindling number of businesses, the Lewes Chamber of Commerce has set up the Retail Advisory Group to find out from shop owners what difficulties they face in the current climate.

Ashley Price, president of the Chamber, said: “It is all well and good assuming we know what those problems are, and some may be obvious, but there are probably even more problems that only someone running a shop would know.

"The Chamber's strapline is ‘Promote | Support | Represent.’ Once we understand more fully the complexities and issues, we can then formulate ways to help support, promote and represent these businesses, and also make Lewes a more friendly and welcoming place for those wanting to open a shop.”

Paperchase and M&Co were the latest national brands to close their shop doors in the town, having both gone into administration at the start of 2023.

A number of local business owners have also closed their premises due to retirement, but their spaces have yet to be filled, with some said to have been empty for more than three years.

The pandemic and increased online shopping habits are seen to be the two major causes of the high street’s downturn across the UK.

However, many shop owners in Lewes also point to high rent and rates, the cost of living, and parking issues as having a significant effect on sales.

A Cliffe Street shop owner said: "The Chamber [of Commerce] have historically not really focused on the retail side of the town. They want to change that and speak to us and see how they can increase trade and to get shop keepers views on this.

"It’s incredibly sad. Almost a third of the shops are now gone, especially at the top of town. Locally, there is more we can do to encourage people to come here.

“Parking is a massive issue. You can only pay on an app, the average person now has to have a smart phone and also know how to use it.

“There is also the issues with the farmers market taking up the main car park on Saturdays twice a month.”

The Retail Advisory Group’s first meeting takes place on May 17 and will see eight business owners discuss what the Chamber can do more to promote and support the industry.