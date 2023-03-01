East Sussex residents call for action to combat shops closing down on High Street

Residents in Lewes are demanding action to support their High Street after research shows a decline in the number of shops post-pandemic.

Conversation has started about what the town should do with the growing number of empty shops which have appeared in the town since March 2020.

In February, SussexWorld published BBC research showing how the East Sussex town’s High Street had seen a 7 per cent decline in its number of retail stories, dating from the two years after the Covid lockdowns and trading restrictions.

In response to this data, one resident took to Facebook to call for the windows of empty shops to be filled with displays of art and crafts, produced local artists and makers.

They posted: "After the reading The Sussex Express and being reminded of all the shops that are sadly closing down and thinking about those that have been closed for a long time.

“How about we fill all these windows with displays of Art, Craft and produce made by local artists and makers?

“I have tried before and failed, but if we could get LOTS of people to ask /lobby the council/Lewes Chamber of Commerce to help with this, we might succeed? Perhaps even a petition?”

The idea generated a lot of discussion online, with many supporting the idea, one person commented: “Think that’s a great idea or even windows of new ideas and fresh thinking for the town”

A Lewes Town councillor also told this newspaper he supported the idea, suggesting the involvement of local authorises and building landlords in the attempt to re-invigorate the High Street.

Ashley Price, president of Lewes Chamber of Commerce, called the idea ‘marvellous’ but insisted the barrier of gaining the permission of High Street landlords halted the deliverance of such a plan.

Mr Price said: "The Chamber has been approached several times over recent years with the idea of having empty premises used as art spaces and pop-up shops.

"While we think this is a marvellous idea, the barrier is getting the permission of landlords, or their agents, who express no interest.