East Sussex town finally sees controversial scaffolding taken down after more than a decade

A controversial scaffolding structure in Seaford town centre has finally come down after more than a decade.

A high court order called for Vision Properties, the owners of the scaffolding, to take down the the structure on Talland Parade entirely by July 25.

The scaffolding was first erected in 2012 as part of planning permission to build ten self-contained flats on the site. However, the metal has remained untouched for more than six years and the district council claim every attempt to take it down to date has been blocked by ‘legislative loopholes’ and ‘hollow promises’.

The council say the scaffolding has become a ‘eyesore’ leading to numerous complaints from residents, councillors and politicians.

Councillor Laurence O’Connor, Cabinet member for Planning at Lewes District Council, said: “We are only at this point after the council’s painstaking legal efforts to resolve what had become an intractable problem, most notably for long-suffering residents and business owners in Seaford.

“I am pleased that the end of this saga appears to be in sight, but I will reserve full judgement until we know that the Court Order has been fully complied with.”

In December 2022, the district council made a claim of public nuisance to the High Court against the owner of Talland Parade, seeking an injunction for the removal of the scaffolding.

On May 26 the High Court made a Court Order, for various steps to be taken by the owner, including that by 5pm on July 25 the reminder of the scaffolding be dismantled and removed from the land.