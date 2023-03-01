East Sussex town gets date confirmed for removal of scaffolding 'eyesore'

The owners of the Talland Parade scaffolding in Seaford have confirmed a date for the removal of the controversial structure.

Vision Properties, the owners of the building, confirmed that the scaffolding would be taken down on March 6 – following numerous complaints from residents, councillors and politicians.

In a statement, the company said: "Vision Properties, owners of Talland Parade, Seaford announce that planning is underway for the removal of the scaffolding structure which has until now played a key role in protecting the parade and the businesses occupying it.

"Work on site will begin shortly. Subject to prevailing weather conditions and no technical issues, the majority of the visible structure should be dismantled in time for the forthcoming Coronation celebrations.

"As a result, residents and visitors to Seaford will once again be able to admire and enjoy the skyline view from the High Street."

In October 2022, SussexWorld reported that Lewes Disitrct Council (LDC) and East Sussex County Council (ESCC) would take Vision Properties to high court over the scaffolding, after the county council did not renew the its licence after it expired in September 2021.

Following the latest announcement, a spokesperson from the LDC said it would continue with its High Court action, regardless of statements made by Vision Properties.

The scaffolding has been in Seaford town centre for over six years and the district council claim every attempt to take it down to date has been blocked by ‘legislative loopholes’ and ‘hollow promises’.

The spokesperson said: “As residents of Seaford know all too well, when it comes to Talland Parade, we have heard it all before.

“Residents can be assured that Lewes District Council will not cease the claim in the High Court until this blight on the town is consigned to history.”

Maria Caulfield, Conservative MP for Seaford, echoed this comments, saying: “I and the people of Seaford will believe it when we see it and we will still be pursuing our court date for enforcement action.”

Both councils are seeking a final injunction that would require the scaffolding to be removed without delay.

