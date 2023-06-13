East Sussex town sees work begin on 300-home development in 'picturesque' rural setting

Work has begun on the first of two new housing developments in Crowborough this week.

Developer Dandara South East have begun to lay the groundworks at Braeburn Fields, which will feature 67 private homes and 36 affordable homes on the edge of Ashdown Forest, in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Located in the rural setting, Braeburn Fields will offer three, four and five bedroom private homes, which will be ready to move into in Spring 2024, with off plan sales launching in September 2023.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Dandara is also starting on Braeburn Fields’ sister development, Pearmain Place in Crowborough this summer. This development will feature 230 homes over two phases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Garrett, Managing Director of Dandara South East, commented: “It is always a great moment when you first see plant machinery on site. We have had this land earmarked to build on for quite some time and it is fantastic to now see all the hard work paying off and construction beginning, creating new homes and jobs for the local community in this beautiful part of East Sussex.

“We have worked closely with Wealden District Council to ensure that the development does justice to its location and enhances the local area. We will be providing regular updates to neighbours in the area about the progress of the build programme and are committed to ensuring disruption is kept to a minimum during the construction period.”