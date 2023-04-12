Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex village hosts 64th edition of annual beer race

Easter Monday saw the 64th Tommy Trot Beer Race set off from The Laughing Fish pub in Isfield.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

The turnout was impressive given the wet and blustery weather, but the rain held off for the races and brightened up by the time the Ashdown Forest Morris Men arrived as the afternoon entertainment.

Every year, participants collect their beer and race around one-and-half miles through the village, from the pub to the mill on Station Road.

The goal is to get back with the most beer - within the 35-minute time limit.

The person returning with the most beer remaining in his glass was Nicholas French, with Lucas Kouacs taking second place.

The Beer Race was again preceded by a Lemonade Race for children, over a shorter distance. The winners were Patrick Gerado (under 7’s) and Persephone Wilson (over 7’s), second places went to Ava McClellan (under 7’s) and Abi Gunn (over 7’s).

Proceeds from the event went to Friends of Sussex Hospices, a charity run entirely by volunteers, which supports the 13 hospices serving the adults and children of the county.

Photo: Tim Cobb

Photo: Tim Cobb

Photo: Tim Cobb

Photo: Tim Cobb

