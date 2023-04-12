Easter Monday saw the 64th Tommy Trot Beer Race set off from The Laughing Fish pub in Isfield.

The turnout was impressive given the wet and blustery weather, but the rain held off for the races and brightened up by the time the Ashdown Forest Morris Men arrived as the afternoon entertainment.

Every year, participants collect their beer and race around one-and-half miles through the village, from the pub to the mill on Station Road.

The goal is to get back with the most beer - within the 35-minute time limit.

The person returning with the most beer remaining in his glass was Nicholas French, with Lucas Kouacs taking second place.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The Beer Race was again preceded by a Lemonade Race for children, over a shorter distance. The winners were Patrick Gerado (under 7’s) and Persephone Wilson (over 7’s), second places went to Ava McClellan (under 7’s) and Abi Gunn (over 7’s).

Proceeds from the event went to Friends of Sussex Hospices, a charity run entirely by volunteers, which supports the 13 hospices serving the adults and children of the county.

1 . JPSEnews-12-04-23-Beer race-SSX.jpg The person returning with the most beer remaining in his glass was Nicholas French, with Lucas Kouacs taking second place. Photo: Tim Cobb

2 . JPSEnews-12-04-23-Beer race-SSX2.jpg Every year, participants collect their beer and race around one-and-half miles through the village, from the pub to the mill on Station Road. Photo: Tim Cobb

3 . JPSEnews-12-04-23-Beer race-SSX3.jpg The Beer Race was again preceded by a Lemonade Race for children, over a shorter distance. Photo: Tim Cobb

4 . JPSEnews-12-04-23-Beer race-SSX4.jpg The winners were Patrick Gerado (under 7’s) and Persephone Wilson (over 7’s) Photo: Tim Cobb

Page 1 of 1