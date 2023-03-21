East Sussex will get nearly £2.4 million to treat potholes

More money has been set aside to treat potholes across the country and nearly £2.4 million is coming to East Sussex.

Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £200 million will be allocated to treating potholes. This is on top of the current pothole fund, which is £500 million per year. East Sussex will receive £2,360,000.

Residents have been sharing their photos and experiences of potholes in and around Eastbourne.

After putting a post out on Facebook earlier this year (January 13), the Eastbourne Herald was inundated with pothole stories from readers.

Sarah Sidwell said: “There are HUGE potholes on the Dittons Road in Stone Cross. Yesterday (January 12) I was walking my dog when a van went into the pothole causing his hub cap to fly off which came hurtling towards me at high speed, missing me by a few inches.”

Zoe Thomson said: “Massive pothole on Ersham Road by Holly Blue! Our car is currently at Kwik Fit as it’s done the tyre so bad last night! Literally burst it!” She said the RAC man told her the same thing had happened to 15 cars in the same place the day before. Zoe said: “It’s crazy though something needs to be done about potholes.”

Chris Keeley pointed out how dangerous potholes are for cyclists. He said: “By the pier heading west opposite the Queens Hotel - it's been patched and fell apart in a week or two. Likely to kill a cyclist or motorcyclist who doesn't see it.”

Gary Woods said he hit a pothole that was 11cm deep in Grange Road 12 days ago. He said: “I had irreparable damage to my tyre and my alloy wheel was damaged. It was one hell of a bang! I wasn’t able to report the pothole online, because it was too big!”

One resident said she was left with severe facial injuries due to a fall caused by a pothole on a pedestrian crossing in the town. She spent six hours in A&E and the case is now being dealt with by her solicitor.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “We welcome any funding that helps us to maintain and improve the condition of East Sussex roads. We, like all authorities, have seen a significant increase in the number of potholes appearing over the winter months, due to prolonged wet and cold periods, and have repaired over 8,500 potholes since the beginning of the year.”

1 . East Sussex will get nearly £2.4 million to treat potholes - Dittons Road, Eastbourne Councillor Maxted said: "The potholes are large and the displaced gravel has spread all over the road creating a dangerous surface for road users, especially cyclists and pedestrians." (photo from Cllr Maxted) Photo: -

2 . East Sussex will get nearly £2.4 million to treat potholes - Pevensey Bay one-way system Gill Darbyshire said: "This one is over 6" deep. The stones fly out and hit our cars and its punctured my tyre. Reported twice! It's been there for at least eight months probably more and it's just one of many on that road." (Photo from Gill Darbyshire) Photo: -

4 . East Sussex will get nearly £2.4 million to treat potholes - Hailsham Road Andrew Hearn said: "Just damaged 20 inch wheel and a new tyre need over £1000 of damage !! Disgraceful I dive all over the country and it happens 3 miles from my front door." (photo from Andrew Hearn) Photo: -