Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across East and West Sussex over the past few weeks.
Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer this year, followed by a freezing cold snap in December, has likely made the problem worse.
In this story, we highlight 11 of the worst roads for potholes at the moment, according to data on FixMyStreet.com, and use some images from Google Street View to give you a visual reference.
1. Lindfield
A 'massive pothole' has been reported in Brushes Lane, Lindfield, in the middle of the lane opposite the entrance to The Bent Public House.
Photo: Google Street View
2. Hastings
A 'huge pothole' on a hill is causing traffic to swerve into the opposite lane on the Rye Road, just past Martineau Lane, a report on FixMyStreet has warned.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Worthing
Three potholes, each about 12cm deep and a metre long, have been reported on Mill Road, Worthing, at the junction of West Avenue. The report said: "They are difficult to see in the dark and rain, and hard to avoid when travelling along Mill Rd or turning into/out of West Ave."
Photo: Google Street View
4. Horsham
There is a deep pothole hidden by a puddle under the rail bridge in Queen Street, Horsham. The report said: "It is a serious hazard to small-wheeled scooters."
Photo: Google Street View