East Sussex women aiming to raise money for 'one last shot' at being a mum

A woman from Lewes is aiming to raise money for an IVF treatment which will give her ‘one last shot’ at being a mother.

Victoria Hearnden, 43, opted along the fertility treatment route in 2021, and has already spent £15,000 on two failed cycles in Greece.

She said: “It’s been a long journey. I have already spent £15,000 on IVF treatment, but I went abroad for it because it is a lot cheaper. There were a lot of success stories with older ladies.

“Sadly this didn't work out I am now 43 years old, and in biological terms, time is of the essence.”

Victoria has now found a new doctor and clinic in London and is looking to do three separate egg collections, having all embryos PGT-A tested.

This is likely to give the South Chailey resident a far better chance of falling pregnant than the approach she received in Athens.

However, this treatment will cost the former air hostess in excess of £18,000 and she is aiming to raise £8,500 towards the overall total.

She said: “By doing three egg collections we hope to get at least one or two normal genetic eggs.

Victoria has wanted to be a mum ever since she was a teenager, but says love has eluded her, making the traditional method of becoming a mum less viable.

“The chance of having a baby on my own is five per cent, but If you get a genetically good egg, the chances go up to 70 per cent. By doing it this way, I should get at least one or a couple good eggs, so that I get a couple of chances and the possibility of getting a sibling in the future.

“This is really my last and best chance for me to be a mum on my own. I can’t afford to do this, if I find the money for this I will be over £30,000 in IVF treatment.

“A friend of mine said why don’t you set up a GoFundMe page and I really hesitated for a long time. I’ve hated asking for help, ever since I was a kid. I feel like I have failed if I haven't done it on my own.

“She said stop thinking what other people are thinking, they will either donate or they won’t. Since putting it up, I’ve been overwhelmed by people’s kindness and generosity, I’m up to £2,400.

“A lot of it has been my friends, but there have also been a lot of anonymous people. This is my last shot, so it's a good way of getting those pounds together.”

Her parents split up in her childhood, leaving her in a mothering role to her younger siblings, and now she wants to “give everything she can” to a child of her own.

She said: “Ever since I was young, I have always wanted to be a mum. My parents split up when I was quite young and I stepped up into the role of Mum for my younger brother and sisters. I suppose its not what I want to put right, but I wanted to have my own family and give them everything I possibly did have.”