Fire service provide update on ‘serious’ blaze at East Sussex garden centre

The fire service has given an update on the blaze which broke out at a garden nursery in East Sussex yesterday (Wednesday, April 12) as 12 fire engines were called to the scene.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 13th Apr 2023, 07:40 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 07:43 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at 6.34am to reports of a ‘serious’ fire at Staverton Nursery in Eastbourne Road, Halland.

Firefighters from East Sussex were supported by crews from West Sussex and Surrey Fire and Rescue Services, according to ESFRS.

A spokesperson added: “At the height of the incident there were 12 fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and water carrier as well as officers on scene.”

Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan JessupGarden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup
Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup

The incident was later scaled down to one fire engine with crews damping down the area, the service added.

Station manager Paul Coppard said: “This is obviously a very upsetting incident for the owners of the business. Initial crews understanding the size and scale of the incident early allowed extra resources to arrive in a timely manner to contain the fire and prevent it spreading into other areas.’’

ESFRS explained that there were no reports of any casualties and the cause of the incident is currently unknown, although an investigation is taking place.

The fire service added: “The nursery remains closed until further notice, more information can be found on their website.”

Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan JessupGarden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup
Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup

On Staverton Nursery’s website it says: “We are closed until further notice due to a fire in the shop this morning.”

The AA said the A22 had been closed in both directions between the B2192 and Eastbourne Road due to the fire.

