East Sussex World War II veteran shares memories of his service in the RAF

George Dunn, 99, lives in Saltdean and spoke about his experiences, the after-effects of his service and his reflections on the importance of remembrance – as well as his support for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The Bomber Command Memorial service is held annually by the Memorial’s custodian, the RAF Benevolent Fund, The RAF’s leading welfare charity, to mark the unveiling of the Memorial, which was first revealed by Her Majesty The Queen, in 2012.

The veteran, who initially trained as a Wireless Operator/Air Gunner before training as a Pilot, said: “Bomber Command means everything to me because I think without it the war would have gone on much longer. Thankfully we had a leader in ‘Butch’ Harris and that was the turn of the tide.

WW2 veteran George Dunn at the Bomber Command Memorial

“The Bomber Command Memorial is important to me because I think it was long overdue. Bomber Command had some bad press after the war, mainly involving Dresden, but I think the fact that nearly all the Royal Family were there to make the unveiling in 2012 was the turn of the tide for public feeling.

"It was then that the public realised what a contribution Bomber Command had made in the war effort.”

George completed 44 operations during the Second World War.

He flew his first tour from May to October 1943 on Handley Page Halifax bombers with 76 Squadron, during one of the most intense periods of bombing of the war.

On completion of his tour, and after a period as an instructor pilot, he then took up duties flying de Havilland Mosquitos, firstly with 608 Squadron and then with No. 1409 Met Flight.

He added: “I have been involved with the RAF Benevolent Fund since about 2009. We have a group in Sussex, which does book-signings at garden centres and museums, and we have raised in the region of £100,000.

"It shows that we can contribute to the welfare of those that are less fortunate, and the demand is still there. Even though we are not at war, there are still people that are suffering from the effects of the last war, or World War Two, or the Falklands, and they still need the help of the RAF Benevolent Fund.”

Last month, on June 26, the RAF Benevolent Fund held a tribute to all the veterans who courageously served in Bomber Command through a special, virtual and in-person Bomber Command Memorial service.

The service included prayers, readings and a minute’s silence.

The event was attended by representatives from the Commonwealth and allied countries, the University of London Air Squadron, 282 (East Ham) Squadron, the Bomber Command Association and The Queen’s Colour Squadron among many others.

RAF Benevolent Fund supporter and actress Sue Holderness, whose own father Anthony was in Bomber Command, hosted the virtual service.