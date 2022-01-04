East Sussex zero-waste shop encourages more people to try refilling their plastic bottles

Buy The Weigh, a zero-waste shop in the village of Ticehurst, is encouraging people to reduce their plastic waste as part of the national "Just One Bottle" campaign.

The campaign, which launched on January 1, sees refill shops across the UK (like Buy The Weigh) come together to empower individuals and show them how each small contribution can go towards the fight against climate change.

Susan Lansdowne, co-founder of Buy The Weigh, said: "We hope to encourage people who want to do their bit to help reduce plastic waste to just start small. Just refill one bottle. If each household did this, imagine the impact it would make. Whether it is refilling an empty bottle of washing up liquid or shampoo bottle we are encouraging people to just give it a go.

"Many members of the public feel powerless against the effects of climate change and that they are not able to contribute to the fight against it. The rates of climate anxiety are rising fast. This campaign is about empowering individuals and showing people that together, with one small change, we can ALL contribute to the fight against climate change."