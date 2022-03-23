Eastbourne accessibility group given £500 from police

An accessibility group in Eastbourne has been given a £500 donation from police.

The Eastbourne Access Group advocates for the improvement of local services for the disabled community.

Liz Trethewey, from Eastbourne Access Group, said, “On behalf of our chair, Brian Day, the access group is delighted to receive this grant of £500 which will pay for large print versions of our access guide for visually impaired people, as well as our popular community toilets leaflet available through the visitor centre in Eastbourne.

PCSO Karrie Agnew and PCSO Nick Cox presenting the £500 donation to the Eastbourne Access Group SUS-220323-133700001

“The grant will also assist us with the costs of transcription at our Zoom meetings for those who need to access a written transcript of the meeting.

“Thank you to Sussex Police on behalf of the volunteers and members of Eastbourne Access Group.”

The £500 donation has come from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).

The PPAF is made up of money received from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.