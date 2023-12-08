Eastbourne Airbourne: Red Arrows will not perform at 2024 air show
The display team won’t be present at the 2024 airshow due to ‘overseas commitments’ from the end of July.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “While the absence of the Red Arrows at the 2024 airshow is a loss, it opens exciting opportunities to introduce fresh, never seen before aerial displays to Eastbourne.
“In 2019, when the Red Arrows were away for their international tour, the debut of the Breitling Jets Team in Eastbourne created an unforgettable experience for airshow enthusiasts.
“Our Events Team is once again engaging with multiple teams to bring thrilling new displays to Eastbourne.”
More information on the line-up for Airbourne 2024 will be announced in the new year.
The airshow is back for its 30th year on August 15 – 18.