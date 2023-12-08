BREAKING

Eastbourne Airbourne: Red Arrows will not perform at 2024 air show

The Red Arrows will not perform at next year’s Airbourne, the council has confirmed.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 8th Dec 2023, 16:19 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 16:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The display team won’t be present at the 2024 airshow due to ‘overseas commitments’ from the end of July.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “While the absence of the Red Arrows at the 2024 airshow is a loss, it opens exciting opportunities to introduce fresh, never seen before aerial displays to Eastbourne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In 2019, when the Red Arrows were away for their international tour, the debut of the Breitling Jets Team in Eastbourne created an unforgettable experience for airshow enthusiasts.

Most Popular
The Red Arrows will not perform at next year’s Airbourne, the council has confirmed.The Red Arrows will not perform at next year’s Airbourne, the council has confirmed.
The Red Arrows will not perform at next year’s Airbourne, the council has confirmed.

“Our Events Team is once again engaging with multiple teams to bring thrilling new displays to Eastbourne.”

The team pulled out of the 2023 show due to ‘continued technical issues’.

More information on the line-up for Airbourne 2024 will be announced in the new year.

The airshow is back for its 30th year on August 15 – 18.

Related topics:Red ArrowsEastbourne Borough Council