A display has been cancelled at Eastbourne Airshow today.

Airbourne is celebrating ‘29 years of airshow excellence’, attracting huge crowds. Eastbourne's International Airshow boasts a two-mile flying display line along Eastbourne seafront.

The free event started on Thursday (August 17), ending tomorrow (Sunday, August 20).

Flying began at 1pm today but one display will not go ahead.

In an update on X (formerly Twitter), an Eastbourne Airshow statement read: “Today's Vampire display has been cancelled due to servicing issues.

“Flying is due to commence at 1pm today, with all other displays currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.”

This comes after the Red Arrows display was cancelled on Thursday due to an engineering issue.

With large volumes of people anticipated at Airbourne, parents have been reminded how they can keep children extra safe.

A social media statement read: “With large volumes of people anticipated at Airbourne, please stay safe and keep little ones close to you. Children's wristbands can be collected from the Information Stand on the Western Lawn free of charge with space for emergency contact details to be added.”