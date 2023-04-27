Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne and Hailsham residents react to Prezzo closure

Eastbourne Herald readers have had a lot to say about the closure of two major restaurants in Hailsham and Eastbourne.

By Sam Pole
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST

The Italian restaurant chain closed its ‘loss making’ sites in Chichester, Eastbourne and Hailsham along with many others across the country.

The sites in Eastbourne and Hailsham closed its doors for the last time on Monday, April 24 and Eastbourne Herald readers have had a lot to say about the closure of two major restaurants in their respective towns.

The Hailsham restaurant in particular had many readers lamenting the closure.

Cheryl Benning said: “So sad to loose the one in Hailsham it’s such a sweet place being the old school house and I have always had great food and service there.”

Katy Baldwin said: “So sad to read this and so sorry for those who may loose their jobs….we absolutely love the Hailsham Prezzo and will miss it greatly.”

Much love was also given to the staff at the restaurants who also found out about their job losses on April 24.

Matt Latham said: “Gutted. Love the Eastbourne restaurant. Great food and lovely staff.”

Wendy Lewis, also agreed, saying: “We will miss the Eastbourne restaurant too. Always our first choice. So sad”

Others still see the closure as a sad indictment of the world around us – an appropriate response, since owners cited increasing energy and food prices as one of the reasons Prezzo branches up and down the country have closed.

Eloise Turner said: “It's a shame but more places will shut down as people cannot afford luxuries.”

