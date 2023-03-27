Sharnfold Farm is staging a magical Easter extravaganza between April 1 and April 16.

The popular attraction, situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham, has an Easter Egg Hunt on its Farm Trail, a free Easter themed magic show, and the chance to see baby lambs and chicks as well as its usual farm animals. There are also bunnies to see.

Donna Bull from Sharnfold said: "We are very excited about our Easter event. They have proven to be very popular in previous years and this year we are set for a record footfall. Winter has ended and we are looking forward to Easter and the summer months with great optimism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are hoping for a bumper Easter - come and join in the fun between April 1 and 16. If you are looking for something to keep the little ones entertained during the Easter school holidays, then look no further."

Sharnfold Farm

The Easter Egg hunt is easy to take part in – you’ll be given your activity sheet and map upon check in. Walk the trail, find the eggs and reveal the code word to redeem your sweet treat and to be entered into their Easter hamper prize draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The magic show in the barn is available from April 3rd to 6th and then from the 11th to 14th. You must book a time slot for this in advance online. The tickets will say the time slot but they will be valid for entrance to the rest of the farm on that date between 9am and 5pm. Times of the magic show are 11am, noon, 1.45pm and 2.45pm.

Tickets are £4.95 per person; a booking fee applies and under 2’s are free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharnfold Farm

Have you read? Take a look inside this Grade 2 listed ten bedroomed mansion set in a Sussex village