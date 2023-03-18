Eastbourne’s closed pubs – see what’s happened to town’s lost watering holes
Eastbourne has seen many pubs come and go over the decades with recent years seeing a number call last orders for the final time.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 18th Mar 2023, 08:18 GMT
Here, we take a look at some of those that have shut their doors which have sadly closed down in Eastbourne in the last 20 years. Let us know if you know of any we haven’t mentioned here.
