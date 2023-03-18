Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
1 hour ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
23 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
1 day ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 day ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host

Eastbourne’s closed pubs – see what’s happened to town’s lost watering holes

Eastbourne has seen many pubs come and go over the decades with recent years seeing a number call last orders for the final time.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 18th Mar 2023, 08:18 GMT

Here, we take a look at some of those that have shut their doors which have sadly closed down in Eastbourne in the last 20 years. Let us know if you know of any we haven’t mentioned here.

Have you read? Sussex single malt whisky will be arriving soon.

The Black Horse in Seaside on the corner of Leslie Street was converted into flats

1. The Black Horse

The Black Horse in Seaside on the corner of Leslie Street was converted into flats Photo: supplied

The Parkfield public house Hampden Park was demolished to make way for a Co-op store

2. The Parkfield, Hampden Park

The Parkfield public house Hampden Park was demolished to make way for a Co-op store Photo: supplied

The Waverley in Ashford Road shut its doors and is now a children's nursery

3. The Waverley

The Waverley in Ashford Road shut its doors and is now a children's nursery Photo: supplied

The Lodge in Seaside was knocked down and planning permission was granted for new homes on the site

4. The Lodge

The Lodge in Seaside was knocked down and planning permission was granted for new homes on the site Photo: supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sussex