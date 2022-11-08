Eastbourne artists prepare to gather for autumn exhibition and awards

The Society of Eastbourne Artists will be holding its autumn exhibition and sale of artwork on November 19-20 at the Town Hall , from 10am-4pm each day. Entry is free and you can view and purchase the artwork from members.

The exhibition will be officially opened by the Mayor and Councillor Pat Rodohan, at 11am on November 19 and a percentage of all sales will go to the Mayor's charities – Eastbourne Foodbank and Eastbourne Mencap. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to win several awards including the Mayor's Challenge Cup and the Eastbourne Herald Trophy.