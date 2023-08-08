Eastbourne Borough Football Club’s new owner Simon Leslie heard concerns from residents over his plans for open air events at the club's Priory Lane base.

Mr Leslie is seeking licensing permission to hold concerts and similar events - free and open air - on up to eight dates per year. Outdoor functions would be permitted to run until 8pm. For indoor events, the Langney Sports Club already holds a bar licence to run until 1am.

The new Borough owner has plans to run concerts and similar events, free of charge to local residents, mainly during summer weekends outside the football season.

Concerns had been raised by local residents due to noise, parking and public disorder at the events.

Eastbourne Borough Football Club (Photo by Jon Rigby)

One resident described the proposal as ‘extremely upsetting and stressful for all of the residents living close to the Football ground, many of whom are elderly and infirm’ as well as the proposed events producing ‘a lot of noise, which will cause considerable level of stress and reduction to their quality of life.’

Their initial alarm had been raised by official notices, posted on lamp-posts, of a licensing application by the football club. The notices were subsequently removed because of an administrative correction, but a revised application will now go ahead.

But at a packed and noisy open meetingn on Wednesday, August 2, - called by the football club following leafleting of neighbouring houses - the new owner fielded concerns over potential noise, nuisance and parking issues from a 200 strong crowd at Eastbourne Borough’s Clubhouse.

Mr Leslie reaffirmed his blueprint for Eastbourne Borough as a community club, he said: “We are committed to being good neighbours. Our intentions are honourable.”

Eastbourne Borough’s CEO Alan Williams reminded the meeting that the whole grounds – administered by the umbrella Acorns Trust – may only ever be used for sporting, leisure and recreational use.