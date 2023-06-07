A cafe in the centre of Eastbourne has reopened with new branding – take a look inside.

Tall Guy Coffee Co, in Terminus Road, reopened on Monday (June 5) with a whole new look and menu.

Formerly called Coffee Republic, the cafe’s rebrand came about after careful consideration from owner Carl Bird, who had been a Coffee Republic franchisee for 15 years.

Carl said: "It got to a point where I felt I could do more and better, myself.

“I think independent is the way to go these days. People appreciate that it’s got local ownership and we’re using local suppliers.”

Carl has lived in Eastbourne his whole life and, as a member of the BID and a scout leader, is a huge supporter of the local community.

He added: “We’re keeping it in Eastbourne rather than everything coming from somewhere else, that’s my main drive.”

The cafe boasts a large menu with a variety of items for all tastes and dietary needs, including vegan and gluten free.

Sandwiches include: ‘The Big Breakfast Roll’ with sausage, bacon, cheese and egg; ‘Egg and Cress’; ‘Italian Chicken Panini’ with chicken, cheese, pesto, basil and Caesar sauce; ‘Brie and Bacon Panini’; ‘Pigs Under Blanket Panini’ with sausage, bacon, cheese and caramelised onion chutney; and so much more.

There are also hot drinks, including your usual coffees (plus some unique flavours like Cinnamon Swirl) a wide range of teas including Egyptian Mint and Persian Pomegranate, and six different flavours of hot chocolates.

Cold drinks include iced coffee, iced tea, ‘fruit freezers’, a variety of flavoured lemonades, milkshakes and bubble teas.

Cakes on offer are handmade by local business Elli’s Edibles, and the coffee is from local suppliers offering a ‘really nice, strong dark-roasted bean’, according to Carl.

Even the photography on the wall comes from local people and features nearby areas such as the Downs and Beachy Head.

Take a look at the pictures below to see what’s on offer inside the cafe and find out what we thought of the menu here.

1 . Tall Guy Coffee in Eastbourne Inside Tall Guy in Eastbourne Photo: staff

2 . Tall Guy Coffee in Eastbourne Tall Guy owner Carl Bird Photo: staff

3 . Tall Guy Coffee in Eastbourne Inside Tall Guy Coffee in Eastbourne Photo: staff

4 . Tall Guy Coffee in Eastbourne Inside Tall Guy Coffee in Eastbourne Photo: staff

