We tried out the menu at a recently rebranded Eastbourne cafe – here’s what we thought.

The cafe prides itself on its drinks and diverse food offerings – so we couldn’t wait to test out the menu.

Here’s what we thought:

Sussex World reporters try out the menu at Tall Guy Coffee Co in Eastbourne.

Megan said: “As you could probably tell from the video, I was blown away by some of this stuff! It really is so exciting to find good vegan food from a cafe that doesn't necessarily specialise in it.

“I was really impressed with the coffee – the latte was delicious. It was much better than what’s on offer from some chains which I usually stay away from if I’m getting coffee because they never taste this good! I got a regular-size but a customer in front of me got a tall and it was huge, so it's definitely somewhere to go first thing in the morning when you need a caffeine kick!

“I used to love paninis but haven’t been able to eat them anywhere near as much since going vegan, so I was happy to see this was a choice here. I would’ve liked for the bread to be a bit more toasted for that typical panini crunch, but it was tasty nonetheless and a great option to grab and go.

“The brownie was, honestly, perfect. Exactly what you want from a brownie: rich, fudgy and chocolatey. The Lotus biscuit on top and the Biscoff complimented the chocolate flavour really well and altogether it was a delicious and very satisfying sweet treat.

Inside Tall Guy in Terminus Road.

“I’ll be back to try out what else is on offer and treat myself to another coffee, and I’ll be sure to bring my dog along as the business is completely welcoming to canines!”

Sam said: “The milkshake I had was very nice, it was very thick and creamy and was not too heavy which I want in a milkshake.

“I believe I had the strawberry cheesecake one and the hints of strawberry definitely came though to give it a very sweet flavour.

“All in all I definitely would give it a 10/10.

“The Pigs Under the Blanket panini that I had was also delicious, the sausage and bacon were cooked to perfection giving the sandwich a nice meaty flavour to it.

“The chutney as well was really sweet and really cut through the meat flavour. However the star of the show was the bread which was both perfectly crispy as well as fluffy.