Eastbourne campaigner invited to Downing Street and thanked by Prime Minister

One of Eastbourne’s ‘best-known campaigners’ was invited to Downing Street and thanked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Liz Walke was chair of the Save the DGH campaign for 15 years and was nominated by Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell to go to No.10 to be recognised as a community champion.

Mrs Ansell said: “Liz and I were the last to leave and it was a pleasure to have her there and for her work on the Save the DGH campaign to be recognised by the PM.

“We spoke to the PM, the police and staff, heard a load of anecdotes about the history and workings of the building over the years and we even met Larry - the famous Downing Street cat.

Liz Walke (middle) with Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

“It was a good evening and I would personally like to thank Liz for all her work over these years. It was extraordinary how the town came together, under Liz’s leadership, to speak with one voice on plans for our hospital.

“The Save the DGH campaign was also the way I came into politics in the first place following a medical emergency with my son that saw the NHS spring into action to save his life.”

Liz said she felt very ‘humbled, honoured and grateful’ to be invited to the event.

She added: “It was really enjoyable meeting other people from all over the country who had been recognised by their MPs.

“It will be a visit I never forget and whenever I see No.10 on television I will be reminded of our visit and know what is actually behind that door.”

