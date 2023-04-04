Edit Account-Sign Out
Here are the Sussex beaches to visit at the Easter weekend – and the one to avoid

Families across Sussex are looking forward to the Easter weekend and it looks like the weather is going to be great.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Aug 2022, 12:29 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

The Met Office is predicting temperatures of around 13°C with very little chance of rain so many people will be thinking of going out somewhere.

But if you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid?

We’ve picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.

People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea.

1. Hastings and St Leonards

Photo: staff

This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet.

2. Brighton Beach

Photo: Jon Rigby

This location has more than three miles of shingle beaches and provides opportunities for rock pooling, as well as a wonderful town for shopping.

3. Eastbourne beach

Photo: Google Street View

This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers.

4. South Lancing

Photo: Steve Robards

