Here are the Sussex beaches to visit at the Easter weekend – and the one to avoid
Families across Sussex are looking forward to the Easter weekend and it looks like the weather is going to be great.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Aug 2022, 12:29 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST
The Met Office is predicting temperatures of around 13°C with very little chance of rain so many people will be thinking of going out somewhere.
But if you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid?
We’ve picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.
Page 1 of 4