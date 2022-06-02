Eastbourne charities win Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

People Matter has won the Queens Award for Voluntary Service. Photo from People Matter.

The award shines a light on charities across the country and is the UK’s highest volunteer accolade by the Queen - equivalent to an MBE.

Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andrew Blackman, said, “We are so very proud of what has been achieved and thrilled for the volunteers.

“For them to have been recognized in this way is a true testimony to our county, and to the rich tapestry of charities which give their heart and soul in caring for others.

“This will be a memorable weekend for the Royal Family and for the nation, and now also for a very special group of charities who stand tall amongst us. This should be an encouragement to others in East Sussex to follow in their footsteps.”

Now the winners in Eastbourne can be revealed - The People Matter Trust (PMT) and the Volunteers Network CIC (VN).

Five other charities across East Sussex also won.

PMT is an employment charity working to get people jobs who might face barriers.

CEO Ann Gillard said, “We work with people like refugees, asylum seekers, ex offenders, or people with low literacy levels – traditionally they face barriers to employment.”

Since the trust was started 25 years ago, Ms Gillard said more than 16,000 people have been helped by PMT.

She said, “We’re thrilled beyond words. For our volunteers today and for all those who have been part of our wonderful team on its 25 year journey, this is the ultimate recognition.

“Through the darkest days of the covid pandemic we supported more people than ever by operating remotely. Now we are also embracing refugees and those in temporary homes, amongst our many clients.

“We shall pause briefly and reflect on this very special moment, and then our work goes on. What a very special chapter to be writing in our anniversary year.”

VN has three aims – to strengthen the community, address disadvantages, and promote volunteering. It manages a number of community sites including Langney Community Cafe and Pevensey Community Library.

Helen Burton, the founder and CEO of VN and also a serving Eastbourne Borough Councillor, set up VN in 2016.

Left, People Matter CEO Ann Gillard and, right, Helen Burton from Volunteers Network

She said, “Saving Pevensey Library was the catalyst to grow things and see what was needed. We’re flexible to deal with the current issue quickly. We’re trying to deal with issues in different ways as a CIC. Community solutions with a heart sums us up really.

“The Queens Award for Voluntary Service is testament to the hard work undertaken by my two co-directors Daniel Brookbank and Peter Finnis and all of the volunteers who have ever supported us. We have dedicated teams at both Pevensey Community Library and Langney Community Centre, and Grow Eastbourne also has its own band of volunteers who meet weekly to garden and grow food.

“We would be nothing without our volunteers, so a massive thank you to everyone who has given their time to our work over the last six years.”

Two volunteers from each charity will be invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party next summer.