Eastbourne charity receives £1,000 donation from company that is building homes in the town

An Eastbourne charity, which supports families who have lost a young relative, has been given a £1,000 donation from a company that is building homes in the town.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:20 pm

You Raise Me Up has received the donation from Barratt Homes, which is building new houses at Meadowburne Place in St Martins Road.

The company said the donation will help the charity cover the costs of dedicated one-to-one counselling sessions for families and peers.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “The impact of losing a child on surviving family members is devastating and something that no parent should have to experience.

You Raise Me Up's cafe in Station Road, Polegate. Picture from Barratt Homes

"Fortunately, families in the area are supported through their journey by the team at You Raise Me Up who work tirelessly to aid in all aspects possible.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the charity for their continued work in Sussex and bring attention to the difference they are making to their beneficiaries’ lives.”

Leesa Pattison at You Raise Me Up added: “Losing a child changes the trajectory of a parent’s life forever and one that is incredibly difficult to come to terms with.

"Our services are solely reliant on fundraising and donations so our team appreciates the donation from Barratt Southern Counties as it means that we can reach out to extend our support network to those who really need that shoulder to lean on.”

Barratt Homes is building a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties at its Meadowburne Place development.

People can contact You Raise Me Up through its website.

The charity also runs a cafe in Station Road, Polegate.

