Construction on Eastbourne’s new hospital – which was supposed to be competed by the end of the decade – could be delayed until 2039, the government has announced.

The New Hospital Programme (NHP) – announced in 2020 by the previous Conservative Government – promised a new hospital for the town by 2030.

The current health secretary, Wes Streeting, has now revealed that construction will not begin until 2037 to 2039. It follows a review into the NHP, initiated by the Labour government in July 2024.

Eastbourne LibDem MP Josh Babarinde said residents have been ‘desperately let down by Labour and Conservative chaos’.

“⁠After years of local campaigning, I welcome the news that Eastbourne has an assured place in the New Hospital Programme,” he said.

“However I am outraged that building work isn’t set to start until 2037 at the earliest.

"This is particularly concerning after local hospital bosses have recently stated that ‘the age and standard of current hospital buildings presents challenges for the consistent delivery of safe, effective, responsive and efficient care’.”

Since the NHP was revealed, many residents have raised questions over what form the ‘new hospital’ will take.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said a hospital has several definitions.

A DHSC spokesperson said: “Under the national programme, a new hospital is defined as: A whole new hospital site on a new site or current NHS land (either a single service or consolidation of services on a new site); a major new clinical building on an existing site or a new wing of an existing hospital (provided it contains a whole clinical service, such as maternity or children’s services); or a major refurbishment and alternation of all but the building frame or main structure delivering a significant extension to useful life which includes major or visible changes to the external structure.”

In a statement published on January 20, Mr Streeting said ‘patients ought to be furious’ about the ‘state’ of the NHP.

He also said, upon joining the DHSC, he was ‘shocked’ to find that the programme was ‘hugely delayed’ and that its funding was ‘due to run out in March of this year’.

“The programme was built on the shaky foundation of false hope and without the confirmed funding these building projects could not be delivered, let alone delivering them all in the next five years,” he said.

“If I was shocked by the state of this programme, patients ought to be furious. Not only because the promises made to them were never going to be kept.

"They also desperately need new buildings and new hospitals.”

Mr Streeting said he has made a ‘commitment’ to ‘deliver these hospitals and rebuild our NHS’. According to the health secretary, the Labour government has secured five-year waves of investment, which will average ‘around £3 billion a year from 2030’.

Following the announcement, Mr Babarinde called on the government to bring forward the upgrade, to confirm the exact amount of funding the DGH will receive, and to guarantee that this will fund a new hospital.

He said: “I will be holding this government’s feet to the fire to make the case for our hospital because patients in Eastbourne need and deserve this hospital upgrade as soon as possible.”