Eastbourne cub scout’s prestigious award for earning all badges in lockdown years

Megan Conteh, of the 11th Eastbourne (St Richards) Cub Pack, was presented with the Commissioner’s Commendation Award, which is not usually given to a youth member of the organisation.

Megan joined the cub pack when she moved up from the beaver section at eight years old.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the two-and-a-half years that she has been a member she has managed to achieve every badge available in the cub section.

Megan Conteh receives the Commissioner’s Commendation Award SUS-220803-112121001

This in itself is a great achievement, but coupled with Scouting in lockdown via limited face to face meetings over the two years of Covid, meetings and “camps at home” via Facebook live and Zoom and working on “badges at home” it is an outstanding achievement – hence the presentation of the Commissioner’s Commendation Award.

Megan said: “I have loved my years in cubs and thoroughly recommend it for everyone, of all abilities.

“My group was so inclusive and adventurous, and they have taught me new skills from cooking and camping, to windsurfing, scuba diving and horse riding.

“I am very proud to have worked so hard to earn every single badge in cubs, and receive the Commissioner’s Award.”

See also: Eastbourne children celebrate World Book Day