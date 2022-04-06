Eastbourne dog groomer TikTok star is made ‘animal brand ambassador’

Wahl UK, which produces hair clippers, has joined up with Lovemud owner Caroline Donoghue.

Ms Donoghue has gained more than 1.3 millions likes across all her videos on TikTok as she shares content from her life as a dog groomer.

A spokesperson from Wahl said Ms Donoghue has fans tuning in from Australia, the Philippines and the United States to watch her videos.

Caroline Donoghue from Lovemud SUS-220604-100800001

The spokesperson added, “She will be using Wahl’s products in her videos to promote their pet grooming range and she is delighted to be doing so.”

Ms Donoghue said, “I am a huge fan of Wahl’s animal grooming range so when they approached me to be an ‘animal brand ambassador’ it was a no-brainer for me.

“I hope to continue to educate groomers and owners on how to maintain their dog’s healthy skin and coat at home.

“I am so glad I can finally share the news and get started on some exciting projects we have in the pipeline.”

Caroline Donoghue from Lovemud SUS-220604-100810001

Wahl also produces shampoos, conditioners and grooming accessories.

Christopher Barleycorn, marketing manager for Wahl UK, said, “We are so excited to be working with Caroline as our ‘animal brand ambassador’ and cannot wait to see what the future holds for us both.”