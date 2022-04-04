Eastbourne Bandstand: Pier owner says he wants to add ‘heart-shaped pier’

The owner of Eastbourne Pier said he wants to add a heart-shaped pier to the bandstand.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar said he also wants all necessary bandstand works to be carried out within three months.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said, “I expressed my full support and the desire to take over the project and invest in further improvement and development of this prestigious asset.

The plans for the heart-shaped pier by Eastbourne Bandstand SUS-220404-115255001

“We understand the bandstand requires major investment/works to make [it] safe to open for [the] general public.”

The pier owner said he is in a position to take on the ‘challenge’.

Mr Gulzar said if he takes over the bandstand he would also like to offer free tea and coffee for sitting guests.

He added, “We will keep the bandstand open without barriers so people can walk all the way through and feel welcome on the seafront for another major attraction.

The plans for the heart-shaped pier by Eastbourne Bandstand SUS-220404-115305001

“My immediate and long-term plans will be to apply to Eastbourne council for permission to build a new heart-shaped pier joint to the bandstand.

“This new heart-shaped pier will approximately be 50 metres from the bandstand.

“There will be shops [and an] open arena dance floor for locals and tourists.”

Mr Gulzar said he is serious about his plans to take over the bandstand.

The plans for the heart-shaped pier by Eastbourne Bandstand SUS-220404-115245001

Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The council is preparing for a £750,000 repairs and maintenance programme at the bandstand.

“The bandstand is a much-loved local asset and this essential work will ensure it can open again in 2023.

“We are also working with the Environment Agency on a £100 million coastal flood and erosion risk management scheme between Pevensey and Eastbourne.

“Eastbourne Bandstand is within the project area and all options are being investigated to make this important heritage asset more resilient to coastal flooding and erosion.

“The plans are due to be finalised in 2025.”