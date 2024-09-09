Eastbourne events agency to ride to Amsterdam to raise money for charity

The team from an events agency are set to ride from Eastbourne to Amsterdam to help raise money for charity.

Employees from Identity, an events agency whose headquarters in Eastbourne, will embark on the 460-kilometre ride on Wednesday, September 18.

Starting in Eastbourne, the journey will pass along the south coast, across the channel, and then through the cycle-friendly cities and countryside in France, Belgium, and Holland, finishing in Amsterdam.

The ride forms part of the Hospices to Holland Charity which will help raise money for St Michael’s Hospice (Hastings and Rother) and St Wilfrids Hospice.

A spokesman for Identity said: "St Michael's Hospice holds a special place in our company’s history, being the very first charity Identity supported over 20 years ago. Over the years, we’ve seen the profound impact of their work and the compassionate care they provide to those in need.

"St Wilfrid's Hospice, located in the heart of our HQ town, is another charity we passionately support. Supporting people with life-limiting conditions in Eastbourne, Seaford, Pevensey, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield and all points in between. Their dedication to serving our local community with exceptional care and support is something we deeply admire and cherish.

"We need your help to hit our £21,000 fundraising target by September 18. Your donations will fuel our ride and support these fantastic causes. Plus, you’ll be making all those sore bums and weary legs totally worth it.”

Identity’s CEO, Michael Gietzen, said: “The Hospices to Holland Challenge presents an incredible opportunity for us to support the vital work of St Wilfrid’s and St Michael’s Hospices while embarking on a thrilling journey of camaraderie and community spirit. We’re excited to sponsor this challenging charity bike ride, knowing it will not only raise crucial funds but also bring Identity’s team together in an unforgettable adventure. Let’s pedal with purpose and make a difference.”

St Wilfrid’s and St Michael’s Hospices provide high-quality care and support for people with life-limiting illnesses. St Wilfrid’s Hospice covers Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between), while St Michael’s Hospice covers Hastings and Rother.