A unique pizza delivery service has come to Eastbourne.

Mostro Pizza, which started in East Grinstead in November 2020, has trucks that arrive at a time chosen by the customer and cooks the pizza outside their house.

Director Mark Devine said: “The team freshly make and cook the pizza in front of you, meaning you get hottest and freshest takeaway pizza in the world. Sometime our pizza don’t even see the inside of a box as customer come out with chopping boards and plates and take the pizza directly from our oven to their table.”

The company, which will be operating two vans in the town, starts its Eastbourne delivery service on Friday, November 18. Mostro Pizza will be providing its delivery service between 4pm-9pm from Wednesday–Sunday.

On why the company has chosen to bring a branch to Eastbourne, Mr Devine said: “It’s a combination of the perfect location, the buzz of a coastal town and the right franchisee. Rob Impey is our new franchisee and lives in Eastbourne.”

Although the delivery service starts on Friday, the company has been serving lunch for a few weeks at local businesses. Mr Devine added: “The response to the service and the pizzas have been phenomenal. [There have been] great reviews on our Facebook page and feedback from all our new customers. We have already sold out our lunch stops on a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and are really excited to launch our full takeaway service.”

The company has just opened its first franchise hub in Eastbourne in Chaucer Industrial Estate. Mr Devine said they are hoping to expand and cover areas around Eastbourne including Hastings, Bexhill, Seaford and Newhaven.

Pizzas that are 12-inches range from £10-£13.25 and the minimum order is £20 for a delivery. If you can’t decide when ordering customers can also choose to decide at the van for £13.50.

Jacob’s review:

I am a huge pizza lover and I was very intrigued when Mark first mentioned the idea of Mostro Pizza to me. The idea is fantastic, customers get a fresh pizza which has been cooked in front of their eyes outside their own home. I imagine this would be a great concept for a party, event or wedding.

When the truck arrived I was really impressed. It was cool, compact and ticked all the boxes. After the oven warmed up Rob talked us through how each pizza is made and the truck was already starting to gain attraction from residents walking by – although it’s ice cream truck-like jingle probably helped!

I chose their signature pizza, a Lo Mostro, which includes hot pepperoni, red onion, nduja sausage, roquito peppers, mozzarella and a tomato sauce base. Our photographer Justin landed on a spicy pepperoni pizza – which has both spicy and regular pepperoni on top with jalapeños peppers.

The Lo Mostro was really good. The peppers were nice and sweet while the nduja added a little kick which helped balance it out. The spicy pepperoni pizza also impressed as the meat was crispy and the jalapeños were juicy while still having a crunch. The dough was also a key factor for these pizzas. The base was of a good quality and had a lovely, stringy texture. Another stand-out quality was the fact that the pizzas were so fresh as they were literally straight out of the oven – it was like I was eating at a restaurant. Although the unique truck and delivery is a selling point, the pizza by itself was really good and definitely worth a try if you get the chance.

READ THIS:

1. Mostro Pizza in Eastbourne Rob Impey with his van Photo: JL Photo Sales

2. Mostro Pizza in Eastbourne Rob Impey with Mostro Pizza's dough Photo: JL Photo Sales

3. Mostro Pizza in Eastbourne Rob Impey taking a pizza out of the oven Photo: JL Photo Sales

4. Mostro Pizza in Eastbourne Mostro Pizza's van Photo: Staff Photo Sales