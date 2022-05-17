Eastbourne group says park is being neglected

According to Visit Eastbourne, Sovereign Park aims to preserve some of the shingle beach habitat that was once common along the south coast until the increase in urban development and other pressures. The site includes a picnic area, semi-natural habitat, and refreshment kiosk.

A spokesperson for the Conservatives said, “Sovereign Harbour Conservatives believe that the borough council is neglecting their site of nature conservation. Sovereign Park, with its shingle beach habitat, is a notable area for the protection of indigenous plant life.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “We carried out considerable fence repairs at Sovereign Park very recently and replaced a foot bridge to the promenade.

Sovereign Park (photo from Sovereign Harbour Conservatives)

“Our priority is the preservation of this important area and ​we regularly carry out inspections there.

“We have not been contacted previously about these issues but will visit the park and assess whether further work is needed.”

Three Conservative councillors representing the area – Cllr Kshama Shore OBE, Cllr Penny di Cara, and Cllr Paul Metcalfe MBE – think the best way forward is to get the community involved.Cllr di Cara said, “We could then take pride in the area where we live and ensure that this wonderful community asset is properly maintained.

“Local residents have suggested forming Friends of Sovereign Park, and it’s an idea we would like to explore.”

If you want to get behind the idea of Friends of Sovereign Park, contact Cllr di Cara on [email protected].