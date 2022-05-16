The apartment has fabulous views over the marina at Sovereign Harbour

See inside apartment with fabulous waterfront views at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne

This two bedroom apartment in Madeira Way, Sovereign Harbour, fronts directly upon the waterfront, with fabulous views over the marina.

By Julia Northcott
Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:28 pm

The property has two bedrooms, an ensuite shower room, separate bathroom and fully fitted kitchen, and the sitting/dining room’s decked balcony looks straight over the marina itself.

The restaurants, bars and cafes of Sovereign Harbour are only a short walk away, with a good range of shops and a supermarket at the nearby Crumbles retail park.

There is also an allocated parking space in a secure under-croft car park.

Offers over £270,000. This property is being sold by agent Leaders Waterside – Sovereign Harbour via Zoopla.

Two bedroom apartment in Madeira Way

The apartment is located on the second floor

Two bedroom apartment in Madeira Way

The living room, with the balcony facing onto the waterfront

Two bedroom apartment in Madeira Way

The apartment's main bathroom

Two bedroom apartment in Madeira Way

Madeira Way is an attractive part of Eastbourne's Sovereign Harbour

