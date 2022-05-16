See inside apartment with fabulous waterfront views at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne

The property has two bedrooms, an ensuite shower room, separate bathroom and fully fitted kitchen, and the sitting/dining room’s decked balcony looks straight over the marina itself.

The restaurants, bars and cafes of Sovereign Harbour are only a short walk away, with a good range of shops and a supermarket at the nearby Crumbles retail park.

There is also an allocated parking space in a secure under-croft car park.

Offers over £270,000. This property is being sold by agent Leaders Waterside – Sovereign Harbour via Zoopla.

1. Two bedroom apartment in Madeira Way The apartment is located on the second floor Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Two bedroom apartment in Madeira Way The living room, with the balcony facing onto the waterfront Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Two bedroom apartment in Madeira Way The apartment's main bathroom Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Two bedroom apartment in Madeira Way Madeira Way is an attractive part of Eastbourne's Sovereign Harbour Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales