Eastbourne Half Marathon 2022: Your weather forecast

Runners will take part in the 13-mile challenge along Eastbourne seafront this weekend (Sunday, March 6).
Various roads will be shut for the race to run smoothly, check out those closures here.
According to the Met Office, race day will see sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Temperature highs will be seven from 11am–4pm.
Organisers say, “This really is a fun community event with refreshments, bands and plenty of places to support the runners around the route where all proceeds go to local charities.
“It’s also not too late to sign up which you can do online. You can still enter on the day but this is more expensive and entries are open until midday on Saturday March 5. See you there!”
