Eastbourne Half Marathon 2022: Road closures

Runners will take part in the 13 mile challenge along Eastbourne seafront and the roads will be closed in the morning of the event.

The following roads will be shut off to traffic:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Parade between Sovereign Centre and Channel View Road – between 9.30am and 1pm

Eastbourne Half Marathon 2020 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-200503-103908001

Eastbourne seafront Royal Parade to the junction with Chesterfield Road - between 9.30am and 10.30am

Eastbourne seafront Chesterfield Road onwards from 10am to 11.15am

Chesterfield Road, Darley Road, Beachy Head Road (up to the hair pin where it double backs onto Upper Dukes Drive) and Upper Dukes Drive - between 10.15am and 11.15am.

The organisers say they aim to keep road closures to a minimum and they will be lifted as soon as the last competitors go through to minimise disruption.

A spokesman for the event said: “As an event we try and keep disruption to traffic to a minimum as we understand this can cause frustration to some drivers. We will put out large advanced warning signs on the affected roads 2 weeks before the event and on the main roads into Eastbourne. If you are coming into Eastbourne from the A259 please continue along this road entering Eastbourne this way.

“Whilst the road closure is in place there will be no access to Eastbourne from Warren Hill (B2103) which sign posts to Eastbourne Seafront.

“There will also be delays around the Meads are during the times stated below. Our marshals will endeavour to accommodate helping traffic cross Meads street around gaps in the competitors but this cannot be guaranteed. Please be patient with the marshals as they are there as volunteers to assist the organisers with the safe delivery of the event.”

Anyone who needs to travel is asked to plan ahead by parking your vehicle outside of a road closure or taking a different route in.

Have you taken up running recently? Look for a race to sign up to this year? Click here for all the 2022 running events in Eastbourne and the links you need to book a place.