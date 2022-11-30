A hockey club in Eastbourne is going to run sessions on the ice rink this festive period.

Eastbourne Edge is a club that plays inline hockey - a form of the game that is best compared to ice hockey with players wearing rollerblades rather than ice skates. The club was set up in 2003 and has grown since then, competing in the British South East Skater Hockey Association League and the British National Finals.

The club is run by volunteers and holds community events for young people. Members start as young at four years old.

There is a hockey rink at My Skate World the club regularly use but now they are fundraising to buy helmets and protective equipment to run ice hockey sessions at the ice rink this festive season. Once the ice rink is gone in the new year, the equipment will be used to keep offering free trial sessions for the inline hockey sessions

Eastbourne hockey club set to run sessions on ice rink

Scott Clark – club chair, senior player, and coach to the under 8s and under 10s – said: “I grew up in Canada and ice hockey is just a part of life. Being able to provide a sampling of that for my boys and the local children is something I’m happy to do (and pleased the council has been so supportive of adding in this unique sport/opportunity). Members of our inline club pay for their training at Skate World along with the games played in the British Inline Puck Hockey Association league. As we are a minority sport, providing equipment on loan for them to try the sport is key to us maintaining our numbers and growing the club.

"The main aim for our kids is that they have fun, learn to socialise and work with others while staying physically active. Our academy (where we do our free trial sessions) focuses on a lot of games and activities to develop their skating and hockey skills.”

Scott said another five-eight sets/partial sets of equipment to add to their collection of loan equipment for kids would be ‘immensely helpful’ as it gives children a chance to try out the sport.

