‘It’s coming back bigger and better’: Ice rink to return to Eastbourne town centre
An ice rink is returning to Eastbourne town centre this Christmas.
Your Eastbourne BID chief executive Stephen Holt expressed delight that the popular ice rink will be by the Enterprise Shopping Centre again from December 1 to January 8.
Mr Holt added: “It was a massive draw for the town. It’s a feel-good thing to do.
“We have had lots of enquiries since we closed the rink last year. It has been overwhelmingly popular.”
Mr Holt said he received positive feedback from last year’s ice rink and Winterland, and said this year’s festive offerings would be even better.
Out of 341 ticket holders who were surveyed, 94 per cent agreed that the ice rink was a great addition to the town centre while 53 per cent said they came to Eastbourne town centre as a result of the ice rink.
The Your Eastbourne BID chief executive said Winterland, a festive area for shops, food and drink, will also be returning.
Mr Holt added: “We are introducing a bar and hot food. It’s coming back bigger and better.”
Last year the ice rink had a maximum capacity of 75 people, this year it will be able to hold more than 100 skaters.
Mr Holt said: “Last year the rink welcomed over 17,500 visitors. Tickets will be at last year’s prices (until opening day) - £8 for juniors, £12 for adults, £30 for families – and is once again sponsored by Lightning Fibre.”
Last year the ice rink was the first real one in the town for more than a decade.
CEO and founder of Lightning Fibre Ben Ferriman said: “The success last year was phenomenal, and we’re thrilled to play our part in bringing the Eastbourne Lightning Fibre Ice Rink back, bigger and better, for 2022.”
Eastbourne Borough Council’s head of tourism and culture Annie Wills added: “We’re delighted to see the return of the ice rink. There is so much going on this Christmas from Panto to Christmas shopping events and the ice rink is the icing on the cake.”
Mr Holt said: “We saw a large number of sold-out sessions last year, so when the box office opens next Friday I would urge everyone to get your skates on and book as soon as possible to avoid missing out.”
Tickets can be bought on www.eastbourneicerink.co.uk/ from September 30.