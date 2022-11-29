An Eastbourne hotel owner has become a world record holder while raising thousands of pounds for a local hospice.

Neil Kirby, who owns the Langham Hotel in Royal Parade, raised £7,500 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice as he became the first 70-year-old to run a marathon on a treadmill.

Mr Kirby completed the run outside the front of the hotel in four hours and 26 minutes on Saturday, November 26.

He said: “It’s great because they need the money. People aren’t donating to charities because they have to pay the bills and buy food. It’s great that these people have donated £7,500 to St Wilfrid’s.”

Neil Kirby (in the white vest) completing the world record charity run

Mr Kirby’s attempt, which was his 50th marathon, was verified by two adjudicators from ‘The International World Record Breakers' Club’ and not the Guinness World Records group. The hotel owner was not allowed to touch the treadmill’s buttons as part of the attempt.

More than 200 people, including former royal protection officer Richard Griffin, attended the event as a gazebo was set up for spectators.

Mr Kirby said: “They were great, the mayor was there, many non-residents and residents were there. I had over 100 people staying and half of them were staying to support me.”

As part of the event Mr Kirby was joined by runners on another treadmill who took shifts to keep the hotel owner company. The hotel’s general manager ran in a suit and running shoes, the chef ran in their chef whites and Mr Kirby’s son also hopped on the treadmill.

Langham Hotel owner Neil Kirby (right)

The hotel owner explained that the hardest part of the challenge was focusing on where he was running. He said: “A couple of times I turned my head and almost lost my balance.”

Mr Kirby has raised around £350,000 over the years and often chooses to donate to local charities. The hotel owner said he is thinking about organising a 24-hour treadmill relay in the spring to raise money.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice supports adults with life-limiting illnesses in and around Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield and Heathfield. If you would like to donate please contact the Langham Hotel or St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

