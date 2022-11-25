Pictures: Meads Magic returns to Eastbourne

Meads Magic has returned to Eastbourne as the town enters the festive period.

The annual event, which started in 2012, was held in Meads Street on Friday, November 25.

Terrie Rintoul, who helped organise the event, said: “It is a great Meads tradition and it is a great Eastbourne tradition. Local artists, local artisans, local produce, it is just a lovely experience for everyone to get the festive season going."

A Christmas market selling locally-made jewellery, ceramics, festive decorations, cards and locally-produced festive goods was set up as part of the event. Those attending were also treated to a wide variety of food and drinks.

Santa’s grotto was set up in the parish hall while choirs from local schools sang Christmas carols for the community. A ‘living snow globe’ featuring the Snow Queen also rode up and down the street interacting with children.

Mrs Rintoul said: "People are enjoying themselves. We have got this incredible snow globe which is already doing a performance. It really is extraordinary, so I think the children in particular will love that.”

Residents from across the town came to Meads for the event.

Mrs Rintoul added: "Obviously it is in Meads but people come from all over Eastbourne for Meads Magic. It is very, very much loved Meads Magic. It is much loved by the community.

“I know that times are difficult but I think people would like the opportunity to get into the festive spirit and perhaps just have a look at the lovely things.”

